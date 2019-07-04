  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will fight 10 times harder now: Rahul Gandhi

    By Shreya
    |

    Mumbai, July 04: A day after he publicly resigned as the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi said he will continue the battle of ideologies and fight 10 times harder than before.

    Will fight 10 times harder now: Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    "It is a battle of ideology. I stand with the poor, the farmers. The attacks are on. Mazaa aa raha hai (I am enjoying the fight)," the 49-year-old told reporters.

    Who will be the next Congress chief: List of the probables

    "The fight will continue. I will fight 10 times harder than in the last five years," he added.

    Rahul Gandhi was in Mumbai to appear before a local court in a defamation case filed by an RSS activist against the Congress leader for allegedly linking the organisation to the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

    Rahul Gandhi's decision to appear in court has been linked by many to a point that he made about an ideological battle in his open letter on Wednesday declaring that he had resigned as Congress president, a role he took on two years ago.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi congress president

    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 13:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue