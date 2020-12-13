Hopeful of next round of talks between Centre and farmers soon: Dushyant Chautala

Farmers protest: Arvind Kejriwal to observe one-day fast tomorrow

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 13: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kerjiwal on Sunday said he will fast for a day on Monday in support of farmers protesting the centre's new agricultural laws that have triggered a massive demonstration since last month. He also urged the workers and supporters of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join him.

"I appeal to AAP workers and supporters and the public to observe one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers. I will also fast tomorrow," said Kejriwal.

"Some central govt ministers and BJP leaders are saying that farmers are anti-national. Many ex-servicemen, national and international players, singers, celebrities, doctors, traders are supporting the farmers. Want to ask BJP are all these people also anti-nationals?," he added.

Farmer unions have also announced a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm on December 14 at Singhu border where scores of farmers have been protesting since November 26.

Meanwhile, the agitation in and around Delhi entered its 18th day on Sunday, with the farmers' call to block Delhi-Jaipur highway.

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.