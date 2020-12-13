Hopeful of next round of talks between Centre and farmers soon: Dushyant Chautala

Will fast in solidarity with protesting farmers: Arvind Kejriwal

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 13: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kerjiwal on Sunday said he will fast for a day on Monday in support of farmers protesting the centre's new agricultural laws that have triggered a massive demonstration since last month. He also urged the workers and supporters of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join him.

"I appeal to AAP workers and supporters and the public to observe one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers. I will also fast tomorrow," said Kejriwal.

"Some central govt ministers and BJP leaders are saying that farmers are anti-national. Many ex-servicemen, national and international players, singers, celebrities, doctors, traders are supporting the farmers. Want to ask BJP are all these people also anti-nationals?," he added.