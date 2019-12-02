  • search
    'Will expel illegal immigrants by 2024 polls': Amit Shah sets deadline, targets Rahul Gandhi

    New Delhi, Dec 02: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday set a deadline for the implementation of NRC across India, and said that the NRC will be implemented across the country and all infiltrators identified and expelled before 2024 polls.

    'Will expel illegal immigrants by 2024 polls': Amit Shah sets deadline, targets Rahul Gandhi

    Shah, who was back in Jharkhand to address an election meeting for the state elections being held in five phases, also targeted Rahul Gandhi for objecting to a nationwide citizens' register and the expulsion of the "infiltrators".

    "Rahul questions why NRC is being implemented. He asks why intruders are being expelled. Where will they go, what will they eat? Why, are they your kin? Before 2024, the BJP government will identify each and every infiltrator and expel them from the country," Shah said.

    Shah also urged the people of Jharkhand to vote in favour of his party, contending that their votes would determine if the state walked on the path of development or Naxalism.

    Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 17:33 [IST]
