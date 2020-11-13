Will visit Patna next week, local parties from Bihar approaching us for alliance: Sanjay Raut

Those who talk about taking China’s help should be jailed in Andaman for 10 years: Raut

Will ensure BJP is out of power for 25 years says Sanjay Raut

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Nov 13: The Shiv Sena on Friday said allegations of land deals between the families of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the late Anvay Naik were attempts to change the direction of the probe into the suicide of the Alibaug-based interior designer.

The ruling party's chief spokesperson, Sanjay Raut, hit out at the BJP and singled out for criticism its former MP Kirit Somaiya, who made claims of land deals between the two families on Wednesday and sought a probe.

Further lashing out at the main opposition party, Sanjay Raut said, "We will ensure that the BJP remains out of power for 25 years in Maharashtra."

If BJP lets Nitish Kumar become Bihar CM, thank Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

Talking to reporters, Raut lost his cool and referred to the BJP as "shethji's party" and called Somaiya a "vyapari" (traders).

"Spokespersons of the shethji party/traders are not ready to speak about a Marathi woman being widowed (referring to interior designer Anvay Naik's wife).

"She and her daughter are crying for justice and when we are trying to ensure that they get justice, these people are making allegations to divert the direction of the probe into the suicide. This is a serious matter," said Sanjay Raut, hitting out at Sena's former ally.

A land deal between the two families was done legally in 2014, the Rajya Sabha MP claimed.

Congress defends Rahul Gandhi after Obama's comment in memoir | Oneindia News

"Is he (Somaiya) having a problem that a Marathi person did the deal," he said, adding no matter what the Sena-led MVA government will last its full term (till 2024).