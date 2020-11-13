YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will ensure BJP is out of power for 25 years says Sanjay Raut

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 13: The Shiv Sena on Friday said allegations of land deals between the families of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the late Anvay Naik were attempts to change the direction of the probe into the suicide of the Alibaug-based interior designer.

    Will ensure BJP is out of power for 25 years says Sanjay Raut
    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

    The ruling party's chief spokesperson, Sanjay Raut, hit out at the BJP and singled out for criticism its former MP Kirit Somaiya, who made claims of land deals between the two families on Wednesday and sought a probe.

    Further lashing out at the main opposition party, Sanjay Raut said, "We will ensure that the BJP remains out of power for 25 years in Maharashtra."

    If BJP lets Nitish Kumar become Bihar CM, thank Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

    Talking to reporters, Raut lost his cool and referred to the BJP as "shethji's party" and called Somaiya a "vyapari" (traders).

    "Spokespersons of the shethji party/traders are not ready to speak about a Marathi woman being widowed (referring to interior designer Anvay Naik's wife).

    "She and her daughter are crying for justice and when we are trying to ensure that they get justice, these people are making allegations to divert the direction of the probe into the suicide. This is a serious matter," said Sanjay Raut, hitting out at Sena's former ally.

    A land deal between the two families was done legally in 2014, the Rajya Sabha MP claimed.

      Congress defends Rahul Gandhi after Obama's comment in memoir | Oneindia News

      "Is he (Somaiya) having a problem that a Marathi person did the deal," he said, adding no matter what the Sena-led MVA government will last its full term (till 2024).

      More SANJAY RAUT News

      Read more about:

      sanjay raut bjp maharashtra politics

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X