Will endanger life if Lavasa’s dissent notes are revealed: EC

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 25: The Election Commission has rejected a request for public disclosure of the dissent notes of commissioner, Ashok Lavasa, with regard to his decisions pertaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches during the recently conducted Lok Sabha elections.

The ECI while rejecting an RTI application filed by Vihar Durve said that any such disclosure was exempted information which may endanger the life or physical safety of an individual.

Durve had sought details of Lavasa's dissent notes relating to Modi's speeches. He also sought information about the decision of the ECI with regard to these speeches. The EC while rejecting information on both queries cited Section 8(1) (g) of the RTI Act exempting disclosure of information which would endanger the life of physical safety of any person or identify the source of information or assistance given in confidence for law enforcement or security purposes.