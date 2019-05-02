Will end discrimination against de-notified and nomadic tribes: Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

New Delhi, May 2: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday promised that if voted to power his party's government will end discrimination against de-notified and nomadic tribes and carry out a special census for them.

He also promised to scrap the Habitual Offenders Act, 1952, which, he said, remains the reason for discrimination and exploitation.

De-notified and semi-nomadic tribes have faced discrimination for a long time, he said in a Facebook post.

"Our government will scrap the Habitual Offenders Act, 1952, that remains the reason for discrimination and exploitation," he said. The Congress promises special census for de-notified and semi-nomadic tribes, he said.

