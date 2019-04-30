  • search
    Will EC act against Modi, Shah? Hearing in SC today

    New Delhi, Apr 30: The Supreme Court will hear a plea that sought a directive to the Election Commission not to shy away from taking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah in cases of poll code violations.

    The petitioner, Susmita Dev, a Congress MP has told the court that the EC always shied away from acting against Modi and Shah on poll code violations. She sought a directive to the EC to act against the two leaders.

    The Congress had on Saturday indicated that it would move the SC. Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi alleged that the two leaders have "cheated" on the issue of level playing field for all parties during elections and questioned the "silence of mega policeman" Election Commission.

    "We have a right to approach the courts seeking action over model code violations... we can exercise that option ... the mega policeman has turned a blind eye," Singhvi told a press conference, adding silence can be construed as approval.

    Taking a jibe at Election Commission, he called it "Election Omission" and wondered whether Modi and Shah are outside the ambit of the model code of conduct, which he dubbed as "Modi code of conduct".

    He claimed that the two leaders have violated the poll code broadly under three categories: polarisation of votes, invoking armed forces in campaigns and conducting rallies on election day.

    "The EC has taken taken action against several leaders for violating the poll code based on our complaints. We appreciate that. Since the precedent has been set, why not take action against Modi and Shah," he said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 12:18 [IST]
