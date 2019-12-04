  • search
    'Will drop Koregaon-Bhima cases,' Uddhav assures NCP; BJP asks 'is this Shiv Sena of Bal Thackeray?'

    Mumbai, Dec 04: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday assured a delegation of Nationalist Congress Party leaders that criminal cases related to Koregaon-Bhima violence in Pune will be withdrawn.

    NCP leader and MLA Dhananjay Munde has sought withdrawal of cases related to Koregaon-Bhima violence.

    Uddhav ThackerayMaharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

    In his letter to Thackeray, Munde claimed the previous Devendra Fadnavis government had slapped "false" cases against those named in the Koregaon-Bhima episode, including social activists.

    Knew about talks between Ajit, Fadnavis during Maharashtra political crisis: Sharad Pawar

    Munde said the BJP-led government had "harassed" intellectuals, activists, social workers and ordinary citizens who had raised their voice against injustice and had labelled several of them as "urban Naxals".

    "I request you to withdraw the cases," Munde had said in his letter.

      Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan opens fire, 6 ITBP jawans killed and more news| OneIndia News

      Old ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party, slammed the Thackrey's party, calling the Shiv Sena "weak and compromised".

      "Is this the Shiv Sena of the legendary Balasaheb Thackeray? Weak and compromised," tweeted the social media head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Malviya.

      Balasaheb Thackeray would have ever negotiated on issues of national security?", Malvia said targeted Uddhav Thackeray.

      Violence had erupted in Pune district on January 1, 2018, at an event to mark the 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen.

      Why did it take 5 years for BJP to realise Pawar's experience, asks Shiv sena

      Following which, the police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon.

      The then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had instructed the Maharashtra Police to appropriately act against all those involved in the violence, after which many people were arrested from across the state.

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
