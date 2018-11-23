  • search

Will deliberate upon J&K elections next week: CEC

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 23: With the Jammu and Kashmir Governor having dissolved the state assembly, the Election Commission is gearing up for fresh elections in the northernmost state. Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said that the polls will have to be conducted within the next six months as per a Supreme Court ruling.

    Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat
    Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat

    "Commission came to know about dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir assembly on 21st November. Now commission will have to gather all other facts relating to the state. Next week we'll deliberate upon as to how should we go about planning for elections to that house," Rawat told ANI.

    "SC has ruled whenever such dissolution takes place, Commission should hold elections on 1st occasion and in no case, later than 6 months. For the commission, 6 months is good enough for getting preparedness at a satisfactory level. Law&order situation in J&K will also be kept in mind," he added.

    [Governor dissolves J&K assembly after Mehbooba stakes claim to form govt]

    The Election Commission had earlier said fresh elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held within the next six months even as it did not rule out the possibility of holding polls before the Lok Sabha election due next year.

    Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the assembly on November 21 shortly after People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti staked claim to form government along with her arch-rival Omar Abdullah's National Conference (NC) and the Congress. Mufti claimed the support of 56 lawmakers in the 87-member state assembly.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir election commision cec o p rawat

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 19:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue