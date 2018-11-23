Will deliberate upon J&K elections next week: CEC

New Delhi, Nov 23: With the Jammu and Kashmir Governor having dissolved the state assembly, the Election Commission is gearing up for fresh elections in the northernmost state. Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said that the polls will have to be conducted within the next six months as per a Supreme Court ruling.

"Commission came to know about dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir assembly on 21st November. Now commission will have to gather all other facts relating to the state. Next week we'll deliberate upon as to how should we go about planning for elections to that house," Rawat told ANI.

"SC has ruled whenever such dissolution takes place, Commission should hold elections on 1st occasion and in no case, later than 6 months. For the commission, 6 months is good enough for getting preparedness at a satisfactory level. Law&order situation in J&K will also be kept in mind," he added.

The Election Commission had earlier said fresh elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held within the next six months even as it did not rule out the possibility of holding polls before the Lok Sabha election due next year.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the assembly on November 21 shortly after People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti staked claim to form government along with her arch-rival Omar Abdullah's National Conference (NC) and the Congress. Mufti claimed the support of 56 lawmakers in the 87-member state assembly.