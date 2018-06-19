Will Delhi LG meet AAP leaders? Well, Kejriwal is hopeful of breaking the impasse today

New Delhi, June 19: Early on Tuesday morning, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a sit-in protest at the Lieutenant Governor's office, expressed "hope" of breaking the political deadlock in the national capital soon.

After greeting "good morning" to his followers on Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener demonstrated his disappointed that in spite of their eight-day long protest, LG Anil Baijal is yet to meet him and his protesting colleagues.

However, the Delhi CM ended his message with a positive note stating that he was hopeful that the LG would find some time to meet them on Tuesday.

"Good morning Delhi Eight days of wait to meet Hon'ble LG. Dy CM and UD minister shifted to hospital due to bad health. Hon'ble LG could not find eight minutes in eight days for the people of Delhi. Hope he finds some time today," tweeted Kejriwal.

The latest round of protest by the AAP started on Monday last week, when Kejriwal and three of his colleagues decided to sit inside the office of the LG still Baijal met them. It has been eight days now, the LG seems to be in no mood to meet the protesting AAP leaders and end the political crisis in Delhi.

Some of the main demands raised by the AAP members in this latest protest are--end the strike of IAS officers who are allegedly not cooperating with the Delhi government, the LG's permission for a doorstep delivery system and the grant of full statehood to Delhi.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress criticised the AAP for its protest, the CMs of four states--West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka's Kumaraswamy and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan--showed solidarity with the AAP and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the Delhi "constitutional crisis" during their recent visit to the national capital on the sidelines of the NITI Aayog meeting.

After Kejriwal extended an olive branch to the dissenting IAS officers, reports suggest a meeting is likely to take place between the bureaucrats and AAP leaders. Kejriwal, however, wants the LG to be a part of the meeting, if it takes place.

The AAP has accused the ruling BJP for orchestrating the latest scuffle involving the LG and its top leaders over several controversial issues.

