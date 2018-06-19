English

Will Delhi LG meet AAP leaders? Well, Kejriwal is hopeful of breaking the impasse today

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Trending stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, June 19: Early on Tuesday morning, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a sit-in protest at the Lieutenant Governor's office, expressed "hope" of breaking the political deadlock in the national capital soon.

    After greeting "good morning" to his followers on Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener demonstrated his disappointed that in spite of their eight-day long protest, LG Anil Baijal is yet to meet him and his protesting colleagues.

    arvind kejriwal
    File picture of Arvind Kejriwal

    However, the Delhi CM ended his message with a positive note stating that he was hopeful that the LG would find some time to meet them on Tuesday.

    "Good morning Delhi Eight days of wait to meet Hon'ble LG. Dy CM and UD minister shifted to hospital due to bad health. Hon'ble LG could not find eight minutes in eight days for the people of Delhi. Hope he finds some time today," tweeted Kejriwal.

    The latest round of protest by the AAP started on Monday last week, when Kejriwal and three of his colleagues decided to sit inside the office of the LG still Baijal met them. It has been eight days now, the LG seems to be in no mood to meet the protesting AAP leaders and end the political crisis in Delhi.

    Some of the main demands raised by the AAP members in this latest protest are--end the strike of IAS officers who are allegedly not cooperating with the Delhi government, the LG's permission for a doorstep delivery system and the grant of full statehood to Delhi.

    While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress criticised the AAP for its protest, the CMs of four states--West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka's Kumaraswamy and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan--showed solidarity with the AAP and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the Delhi "constitutional crisis" during their recent visit to the national capital on the sidelines of the NITI Aayog meeting.

    After Kejriwal extended an olive branch to the dissenting IAS officers, reports suggest a meeting is likely to take place between the bureaucrats and AAP leaders. Kejriwal, however, wants the LG to be a part of the meeting, if it takes place.

    The AAP has accused the ruling BJP for orchestrating the latest scuffle involving the LG and its top leaders over several controversial issues.

    Read more about:

    aap arvind kejriwal anil baijal lieutenant governor delhi

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 9:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue