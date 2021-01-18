'Bhabanipur is my younger sister': Mamata Banerjee may contest from two constituencies

Will defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes or quit politics: Suvendu Adhikari

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Jan 18: The BJP political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari on Monday launched a scathing attack at West Bengal chief minister for "remembering Nandigram only during polls".

"If I do not defeat her [Mamata] with half lakh votes in Nandigram I will quit politics!", Suvendu Adhikari said in a rally.

Adhikari's statement comes hours after Mamata Banerjee declared she will contest the upcoming West Bengal assembly election from his stronghold Nandigram.

Banerjee's political gambit aimed at the BJP''s Suvendu Adhikari who won the seat in 2016 as a TMC candidate, while also retroceding to the land movement that catapulted her to power.

Addressing a rally here, Banerjee said she is not worried about those jumping to other parties as when TMC was formed none of them were there, in a reference to the party leaders, including Adhikari, who have joined the BJP.

Banerjee said these leaders left the party to protect the money "they have looted" in the last few years.

West Bengal Elections 2021: BJP to hold Paribartan Yatras

"I have always started my campaign for the assembly polls from Nandigram. It is a lucky place for me. So this time, I feel that I should contest the assembly polls from here. I would request our state party president Subrata Bakshi to approve my name from this seat," Banerjee said.

Bakshi, who was on the podium, swiftly accepted the request.

The agitation in Nandigram in the Purba Medinipur district over land acquisition in the late 2000s catapulted Banerjee to power in 2011, ending the 34 years of Left rule. However, Adhikari after switching over to the BJP has been alleging that the chief minister has forgotten the people of the area that helped her get to the top post.

Banerjee is at present the MLA from Bhawanipore in south Kolkata.

"If possible, I will contest from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram. In case, I am unable to contest from Bhawanipore, someone else would contest," she said.

Banerjee said she would never allow "some people" to sell out Bengal to the BJP.

"Those who have left the part, have my best wishes. Let them become president and vice president of the country. But don''t you dare to sell out Bengal to the BJP. As long as I am alive, I won''t allow them to sell out my state to the BJP," she said.

The assembly elections in the state are likely in April-May.