    Will coronavirus help Madhya Pradesh political crisis and save the govt?

    Bhopal, Mar 16: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath can be seen preparing for the defence of his short chief ministership after he requested the Governor to reschedule the Budget session for March 26.

    However, the Governor and the BJP are well aware that if this move is sanctioned by the Governor, it would only buy more time to Kamal Nath to find a way to stay in the State government.

    On Saturday, the Bhopal Congress MLAs were ready to board the flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal. But, reaching the airport, the MLAs were allegedly informed about the possibility of being quarantined in Bhopal on their arrival.

    Earlier, it is alleged that BJP President JP Nadda, BJP Rajya Sabha candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia met the Congress MLAs and reassured them that they would all be given "what they have been promised".

    How coronavirus can help Kamal Nath in this regard:

    According to reports, the Governor has asked the state government to prove its majority immediately after his speech. Also, as many as 1,200 people including MLAs, assembly staff, supporters and media would assemble in the Vidhan Sabha. This can also be against the coronavirus protocol at the moment.

    Madhya Pradesh: Floor test does not find mention in List of Business

    Presently, the MLAs of the ruling Congress and opposition BJP arrived at the Legislative Assembly for the Budget session amid suspense over holding of a floor test.

    It can be seen that several leaders were wearing protective masks over the COVID-19 scare.

    Governor Lalji Tandon is likely to start his address to the House shortly. Several prominent leaders such as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, BJP vice president and MLA Shivraj Singh Chouhan are in the assembly.

    Meanwhile, BJP MLAs have reached the Assembly along with senior party leaders.

    With all said and done, it is now in the hands of the Governor to go on with his stand or adjourn the Assembly for any other date.

    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 12:08 [IST]
