'Will continue to work for Andhra': PM Modi reaches out to Jagan in Tirupati

India

oi-Deepika S

Tirupati, June 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached out to Andhra Pradesh's newly elected Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying the Central government would continue to work for the state even as he remained mum on the special status tag.

"I want to give my best wishes to Jaganmohan Reddy, he too will take Andhra Pradesh forward, I want to assure that Indian govt will always be there for the people of Andhra," Modi said.

The PM's statement comes two weeks after Reddy met him in New Delhi to discuss the issue of special category status to the state of Andhra Pradesh.

After his brief visit to Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tirupati Balaji temple on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accompanied Modi on his visit to the temple of Lord Venkateshwara.

Jagan's cabinet sworn-in, CM hikes salary of ASHA workers

Andhra CM had earlier missed the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi as he too took oath as the new chief minister on the same day. Jagan will receive the prime minister in Tirupati.

After the 2019 Lok Sabha election and Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, Jagan Mohan Reddy had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. He talked about giving Andhra Pradesh a special state category in the meeting.