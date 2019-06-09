  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Will continue to work for Andhra': PM Modi reaches out to Jagan in Tirupati

    By
    |

    Tirupati, June 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached out to Andhra Pradesh's newly elected Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying the Central government would continue to work for the state even as he remained mum on the special status tag.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tirupati
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tirupati

    "I want to give my best wishes to Jaganmohan Reddy, he too will take Andhra Pradesh forward, I want to assure that Indian govt will always be there for the people of Andhra," Modi said.

    The PM's statement comes two weeks after Reddy met him in New Delhi to discuss the issue of special category status to the state of Andhra Pradesh.

    After his brief visit to Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tirupati Balaji temple on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accompanied Modi on his visit to the temple of Lord Venkateshwara.

    Jagan's cabinet sworn-in, CM hikes salary of ASHA workers

    Andhra CM had earlier missed the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi as he too took oath as the new chief minister on the same day. Jagan will receive the prime minister in Tirupati.

    After the 2019 Lok Sabha election and Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, Jagan Mohan Reddy had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. He talked about giving Andhra Pradesh a special state category in the meeting.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi tirupati ys jaganmohan reddy

    Story first published: Sunday, June 9, 2019, 19:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue