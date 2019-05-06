Will contest from Ambedkar Nagar ‘if all goes well’: Mayawati hints at her PM ambition

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 06: For the first time since the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 began Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati has given clear indications about her aspirations for the Prime Minister's post.

Addressing a public rally Myawati said "If all goes well, I may have to seek election from here because the road to national politics passes through Ambedkar Nagar."

Mayawati, 63, has won the Lok Sabha elections from Ambedkar Nagar four times - 1989, 1998, 1999 and 2004.

"The era of 'Namo Namo' is over and the time has come for those who chant 'Jai Bhim'," she said, referring to a slogan used by followers of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the constitution and an iconic leader for Dalits.

Interestingly, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Samajwadi Party (SP) of taking alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for a ride in Uttar Pradesh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav rooted for BSP chief Mayawati as the next PM without taking her name.

Harping on the strength of the alliance, Akhilesh said: " Desh ka agla pradhan mantri gathbandhan dega aur hum to chahenge ki koi agar aadhi abadi se ban jaye to usse achchhi koi baat nahi hogi (The alliance will give the next PM of the country. And if it is a woman, we will be very happy)."

It may be noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been mocking the Opposition's grand alliance that is yet to project any face.