  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajya Sabha Election 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will committee be formed to probe into lapses that led to face-off with China, asks Yechury

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 19: Recalling that a committee was formed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to probe the lapses during the Kargil war, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday enquired whether the present government will form a similar panel to look into the intelligence failures in the recent face-off involving China.

    He raised the question during the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, sources said.

    Sitaram Yechury
    Sitaram Yechury

    The Kargil committee chaired by strategic affairs analyst K Subrahmanyam was tasked with reviewing the events leading up to Pakistan's aggression in Kargil district and recommend measures necessary to safeguard national security against such armed intrusions.

    "Could the lives of our soldiers be saved. Many Qs on lapses, intelligence failures etc have been raised. After Kargil Vajpayee government had appointed the K Subrahmanyam committee to examine lapses and suggest measures to modernise Armed forces. Is there any such thinking?,” Yechury tweeted.

    He also said a clear demarcation of the line of actual control (LAC) be done to ensure that peace and tranquility can be maintained at the border. Sources said the Left leader also called on the government to adhere to the five principles enshrined in the Panchsheel agreement of 1954.

    Modi should do 'Naukri Par Charcha', listen to people: Sitaram Yechury

    "The government should initiate high level talks with China, so that steps can be taken, including clear demarcation of the LAC, to maintain peace and tranquility on the border,” he said in the meeting, according to a source.

    Expressing his condolences at the death of India's army officers and soldiers in the recent clash that took place along the Indo-China LAC at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, Yechury said the party was with the government over its decision to ensure that matters do not escalate between the two countries.

    "Government of India should initiate high level talks, so that steps are taken, including clear demarcation of the LAC, to maintain peace and tranquility on the border,” he said.

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india china sitaram yechury

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue