Will celebrate Diwali in MP, Rajasthan with bombs warns Lashkar

Bhopal, Oct 21: A state of high alert has been declared in the poll bound states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan after a letter warning of a series of attacks was received.

The letter said to be written by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba warned of attacks at railway stations, bus stands and temples. Under the radar were also the Ujjain Mahakal temple. Further the letter also warned of major attacks in Gujarat as well.

The security agencies are leaving nothing to chance and have heightened security in these states.

Further the police have also been told by the Intelligence Bureau to enhance security especially at crowded areas such as railway stations and bus strands.

The letter written by Maulvi Abu Sheikh, an area commander of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba was received on September 29 at the office of the railway station manager in Jaipur. It said that this time it would celebrate Diwali with bombs.