Will celebrate Diwali in MP, Rajasthan with bombs warns Lashkar

By
    Bhopal, Oct 21: A state of high alert has been declared in the poll bound states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan after a letter warning of a series of attacks was received.

    Will celebrate Diwali in MP, Rajasthan with bombs warns Lashkar
    Representational Image

    The letter said to be written by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba warned of attacks at railway stations, bus stands and temples. Under the radar were also the Ujjain Mahakal temple. Further the letter also warned of major attacks in Gujarat as well.

    Also Read | Lashkar promises to give BJP sleepless nights

    The security agencies are leaving nothing to chance and have heightened security in these states.

    Further the police have also been told by the Intelligence Bureau to enhance security especially at crowded areas such as railway stations and bus strands.

    Also Read | India on high alert for sea borne terror strike: How terror groups built maritime capabilities

    The letter written by Maulvi Abu Sheikh, an area commander of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba was received on September 29 at the office of the railway station manager in Jaipur. It said that this time it would celebrate Diwali with bombs.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 21, 2018, 9:09 [IST]
