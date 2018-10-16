‘Will CBI take responsibility if I die?’ Indrani Mukerjea argues for bail in court

New Delhi, Oct 16: Former media owner and the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea on Tuesday asked a special CBI court if the agency would "take responsibility if I die".

Earlier this month, Indrani had submitted an application seeking bail on medical grounds. "I am filing the bail application on medical grounds due to recent change in the circumstances of my health condition," she said.

The court had in September rejected her bail application, stating her claims of ill-health were exaggerated.

In a fresh plea, Indrani had said her health has further deteriorated and she has been diagnosed with a "new neurological complication in the brain."

Indrani, who is lodged in Mumbai's Byculla Jail, had been rushed to the hospital on a number of occasions in the past few months after she complained of headache and double vision.

Sheena Bora, 24, was allegedly killed on April 24, 2012 by her mother Indrani Mukerjea with the help of others. According to the CBI, financial dispute was allegedly one of the main reasons for the murder.

Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her former driver were arrested for the alleged murder in August 2015. Her husband and media baron Peter Mukerjea was arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.

Indrani and Peter Mukerjea filed for divorce by mutual consent last month.