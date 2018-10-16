India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

‘Will CBI take responsibility if I die?’ Indrani Mukerjea argues for bail in court

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 16: Former media owner and the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea on Tuesday asked a special CBI court if the agency would "take responsibility if I die".

    Indrani Mukerjea
    Indrani Mukerjea

    Earlier this month, Indrani had submitted an application seeking bail on medical grounds. "I am filing the bail application on medical grounds due to recent change in the circumstances of my health condition," she said.

    The court had in September rejected her bail application, stating her claims of ill-health were exaggerated.

    Also Read Sheena Bora murder case: CBI Court rejects Indrani Mukerjea's bail plea

    In a fresh plea, Indrani had said her health has further deteriorated and she has been diagnosed with a "new neurological complication in the brain."

    Indrani, who is lodged in Mumbai's Byculla Jail, had been rushed to the hospital on a number of occasions in the past few months after she complained of headache and double vision.

    Also Read Peter Mukerjea replies to Indrani's notice, agrees to grant divorce

    Sheena Bora, 24, was allegedly killed on April 24, 2012 by her mother Indrani Mukerjea with the help of others. According to the CBI, financial dispute was allegedly one of the main reasons for the murder.

    Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her former driver were arrested for the alleged murder in August 2015. Her husband and media baron Peter Mukerjea was arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.

    Indrani and Peter Mukerjea filed for divorce by mutual consent last month.

    Read more about:

    indrani mukerjea cbi sheena bora

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue