'Will cause us pain' if he resigns, says Shiela Dikshit as Rahul refuses to meet her

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 29: With Rahul Gandhi continuing to remain adamant to resign as the Congress President, former Delhi chief minister Shiela Dikshit went to the former's residence and urged him not to resign. Dikshit, reportedly, could not meet Rahul but left a message for him.

Reports say that Rahul Gandhi, who is determined to quit as Congress president, refused to meet party leaders including Sheila Dikshit even as scores of leaders and workers gathered outside his Delhi home with slogans and placards to try to persuade him to change his mind, an NDTV report said.

"'I have given him the message that he should not resign. We want him to continue on his post, otherwise it will cause us pain. We have conveyed that to him," she told media.

The uncertainty in the Congress continued to prevail with its Rahul Gandhi sticking to his offer to resign, even as some party workers sat on a hunger strike outside his house to convince him against quitting.

The crisis in the Congress showed no signs of easing with Gandhi sticking to his decision to resign as party chief after its Lok Sabha poll debacle and staying away from meeting party leaders.

[Reshuffling in Congress-ruled states in offing]

On Tuesday, Gandhi had only met his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, besides senior party leader K C Venugopal and the Congress's chief spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot went to meet Gandhi at his Tughlaq Lane residence on Tuesday, but they only met Priyanka there.

There is speculation that Sachin Pilot too may quit as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and state Congress chief along with his team of MLAs, in case Gandhi quits his post.