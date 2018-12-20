Will bring autonomy resolution within one month of being elected: Farooq Abdullah

  • search
    Srinagar, Dec 20: Raising the pitch for the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said if his party is voted to power he will bring the autonomy resolution within 30 days.

    Farooq Abdullah

    Speaking at a function Abdullah said: "If am blessed with good health by Allah and we are voted to power with absolute majority, I promise that we will bring the autonomy resolution within 30 days after assuming power."

    "The Regional Autonomy document is ready. We need to just make some tertiary improvement in it so that every area gets its representation," he added.

    Soon after the imposition of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Abdullah called for an early Assembly election in the state while asserting that Governor and President's rule must come to an end.

    Speaking to reporters here, Abdullah said, "I think Governor and President's rule must come to an end. There should be elections soon. People must choose their representatives who can work."

    The NC President said regional autonomy for the state was the core agenda of his party and there would be no compromise on it.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 23:11 [IST]
