Will Bollywood's big faces help Kanhaiya Kumar win and make history in Begusarai?

New Delhi, Apr 30: One of the most closely watched battles in India is Bihar's Begusarai where Kanhaiya Kumar, a former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), is challenging BJP's dominance in the Lok Sabha constituency. While the BJP has decided to field Union Minister Giriraj Singh against Kanhaiya Kumar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has decided to go with Tanveer Hassan.

Singh is a controversial leader known for his vocal championship of Hindutva politics. Tanveer Hassan, on the other hand, has hardly made his presence felt so far.

Meanwhile, Kanhaiya Kumar who recently joined politics has received the support of many Bollywood stars.

Many top celebrities from Bollywood like actors Prakash Raj, Swara Bhaskar, Shabana Azami and lyricist Javed Akhtar, all vocal critics of the Modi government have campaigned for Kumar and has strengthened the perception that he poses a better challenge to the BJP.

Not only this, his popularity can also be estimated by the fact that he raised at least Rs 70 lakh through crowdfunding for the Lok Sabha elections.

With these big names campaigning for Kumar, it will be interesting to see if the red flag will fly high in Begusarai.

However, it can be recalled that in the 2014 polls, BJP's Bhola Singh, who died in October last year, had defeated Lalu Prasad-led RJD's Tanveer Hasan, who is again in the fray, with a margin of 5.4 per cent votes (more than 58,000). The JD(U)-backed CPI had finished a distant third with near 93,000 votes. Singh had got over 4.29 lakh votes.

Since the constituency came into existence in 1952, the CPI has won it only once in 1967 while the RJD won it in 1999. In 2004, it was won by Surajbhan Singh of the LJP while JD(U)'s Monazir Hassan won in 2009.

Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven Vidhan Sabha segments: Cheria Bariarpur, Bachhwara, Teghra, Matihani, Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai and Bakhri.

The results of the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be declared on May 23.

New Delhi, Apr 30: Election Commission will meet on Tuesday to take a decision on poll code violation complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The commission spelt out the timeline at its media briefing on the fourth phase of polling.

"Regarding the complaints of violations of Model Code of Conduct against senior leaders of two political parties, the commission has already taken all the inputs and all the details and we have scheduled a meeting tomorrow morning for taking decisions on each of these issues," Chandra Bhushan Kumar said, adding that the moment there is a decision, the commission would make them public.

The Commission meets every Tuesday and Thursday to discuss important issues.

The poll panel is also likely to discuss the possible dates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections on Tuesday. The state elections could not be held along with Lok Sabha polls as the Union Home Ministry had cited law and order problems in holding simultaneous election.

The Prime Minister was accused of violating the Model Code for his references to the Pulwama and Balakot air strikes during election campaign, which has been banned by the Commission.

Another complaint is pending with the Commission for the Prime Minister's mini roadshow and speech in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, when he went there to vote last week. The Commission had sought a report on the matter from the Chief Election Officer of Gujarat.

The officials were also examining the complaint against BJP chief Amit Shah for dubbing the armed forces "Modi Sena" - a remark that army officers had objected to and wrote to the defence ministry.

The BJP had complained against Rahul Gandhi for his "chowkidar chor hai" slogan.