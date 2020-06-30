Will blow up the hotel: Taj Mahal Palace, Hotel Colaba, Taj Lands End receive bomb threat calls

Mumbai, June 30: In what comes as a shock to the people of India, Taj Hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday received a threat call following which security was deployed in the area.

It is reportedly said that the call is said to be made from Pakistan at around 12.30 am that allegedly clamed to have threatened to blow up the hotel. The caller allegedly identified himself as a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and said that the hotel would be attacked by their members. He said the Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Lands End hotels would also be blown up as it happened in November 2008.

The second call was received by the staffers at the Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra. The caller threatened to blow up the hotel in a similar manner. Both the calls were received from the same numbers.

Though the hotels remain shut for operation presently due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Mumbai Police has beefed up the security around the hotels and all possible measures are being taken to secure the area.

Earlier, in 2008, Mumbai's iconic hotel had become victim to 26/11 terror attack.

This was one of the deadliest terror attacks in India's history where 166 people were killed and over 300 injured when 10 heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.