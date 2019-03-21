  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will BJP field its veterans? 250 names finalised, list expected soon

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 20: The BJP is unlikely to field veterans in the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. The party is learnt to have finalised the names of 250 candidates.

    During the meeting of the central parliamentary board, several veterans are learnt to have expressed their unwillingness to contest the elections. The veterans include, B C Khanduri, B S Koshiyari, Kalraj Mishra and Karia Munda.

    Will BJP field its veterans? 250 names finalised, list expected soon

    The party is still debating on whether to field veterans such as L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Sumitra Mahajan. The BJP was expected to release its list of candidates on Tuesday. However sources tell OneIndia that there was some delay over the finalisation of candidates, as there was a debate on fielding the veterans from the party.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha elections: Deve Gowda to announce his constituency today

    Sources tell OneIndia that in all 275 names had been chosen. It was narrowed down to 250 and discussions are still on regarding the 25 other candidates. A final call is expected to be taken by today, following which the list will be released, the source also added.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 9:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue