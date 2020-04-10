Will Bengaluru be sealed down due to coronavirus? Fake says Police Commissioner

Bengaluru, Apr 10: Following the complete clampdown in two areas in Bengaluru due to COVID-19, there was news that similar sealing exercises would take place in other parts of the city as well.

The west division police sealed down the Padarayanapura area and its surrounding areas within JJ Nagar police station limits as two more cases tested positive for COVID-19. The BBMP commissioner said that they were in the process of sealing down Padarayanapura and its surrounding areas including Bapuji Nagar to prevent the spread of the virus further.

However, some local news channels said that more such sealing exercises would take place. They also said that a seal down is different from a lockdown and people would not be allowed to come out of their homes. This led to panic and confusion.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Bhaskar Rao took to Twitter and said that rumours and fake news are floating around a seal down in Bangalore city and creating panic. Dearest citizens, here is nothing like that as of now. Please stay calm.

Rumors and fake news are floating around of a Seal down in Bangalore City and creating panic. Dearest Citizens, there is nothing like that as of now. Please Stay calm. — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) April 10, 2020

So far there has been no decision on whether the lockdown would be extended or not.

Chief Minister of Karnataka, B S Yeddyurappa said he would discuss the recommendations of the expert panel during the CMs' meeting with the Prime Minister to be held tomorrow.

The expert panel has recommended a phased exit of the lockdown. It also said that the lockdown should continue in hotspots.