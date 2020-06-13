Will be soon set to reset: Army Chief on situation at LAC

  • search
    New Delhi, June 13: The situation along India's border with China is under control, Army Chief, General M M Naravane said. He also said that the ongoing series of high delegation level talks with the Chinese side has been followed up with meetings at the local level between the commanders.

    He also said that through continued dialogue, it is hoped that the differences between the two countries will be set to reset.

      We are hopeful that through the continued dialogue we are having, all perceived differences that we have will be set to reset. Everything is under control, the Army Chief also said.

      Indo-China deadlock and the problem at Finger 4

      Although the problems are yet to be solved along the Line of Actual Control, talks are continuing at the local level as well as on the diplomatic side. A meeting of the Major Generals held on Friday went on for nearly five hours.

      Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh too reviewed the situation. He was briefed about the situation by the three Service Chiefs and the Chief of Defence Staff.

      Story first published: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 11:26 [IST]
