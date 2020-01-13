Will bash you with lathis, shoot, put you in jail: Dilip Ghosh on arson during anti-CAA stir

  • search
    Kolkata, Jan 13: The BJP West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday once again creates controversy by saying that those involved in spreading violence and arson by damaging public property should be "shot", he referred to other BJP ruled states' like steps to curb the violence.

    BJP West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh

    On Sunday, the BJP Bengal chief while addressing a public meeting in Nadia district of the state, snubbed Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not giving harsh order to opening fire and ordering baton-charge on the agitators who were spreading arson and violence, damaging railway property, public transport during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC protests in the state in December 2019.

    Stones hurled at BJP's pro-CAA rally in Jharkhand, police use teargas

    According to the news agency ANI Ghosh said, "Who do they think the public property that they are destroying belongs to? Their father? Public property belongs to the taxpayers... You will come here, eat our food, stay here and damage public property. Is it your zamindari? We will bash you with lathis, shoot you and put you in jail."

    Ghosh referring Mamata as 'Didi', attacked saying that police didn't take action against the people who destroyed public properties as they are Mamata's voters.

    Praising about BJP's role in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka he waded into controversy, as he said that their party has shot these people (the agitators) like dogs. And he believes that BJP did the "right thing" by doing this.

    We are strictly apolitical body: Ramakrishna Mission distances itself from Modi’s remarks on CAA

    The Bengal BJP chief called for identifying the agitators who are trying to sabotage the interests of Hindu Bengalis,

    Besides this, he also pointed out that there are two crore "Muslim infiltrators" in the country, and he claimed Mamata is trying to protect them.

    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 13:05 [IST]
