Will Aryan Khan get bail? Bombay HC to hear his plea today

Mumbai, Oct 26: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan will appear in the Bombay High Court today, as the court will hear the bail petition filed by him, in connection with a case of seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Aryan Khan's advocate Satish Maneshinde mentioned the plea before a single bench of Justice NW Sambre, seeking urgent hearing on Friday.

Aryan Khan has said in his bail plea, which is going to come up in Bombay High Court for hearing on Tuesday, that he is not connected to any other co-accused except Arbaaz Merchant and Aachit Kumar.

Aryan's judicial custody has been extended till Oct 30. His bail was earlier rejected by a special court on Oct 20 and the matter is slated to come up for hearing today.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), however, sought time till next week.

The lower court had also rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

The three were arrested on October 3 by the NCB after it raided the Goa-bound ship and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas.

Ask SRK for Rs 25 crore, settle at Rs 18 crore, pay NCB Rs 8 crore: New twist in Aryan Khan case

They are now in judicial custody. While Aryan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison in the city.

The trio and others were held in the case for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

So far, 20 people have been arrested in the case.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 9:19 [IST]