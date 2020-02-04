Will Arvind Kejriwal dare to sing Hanuman Chalisa at Shaheen Bagh, asks BJP

New Delhi, Feb 04: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is rushing to prove that he is a Hindu gave fresh ammo to the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

At India's Agenda Delhi event, when he was asked whether he is a Hanuman bhakt (devotee), the CM said he definitely is one and even went on to recite the Hanuman Chalisa. Kejriwal said that he has been a devotee of Lord Hanuman since his childhood and regularly visits the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

In a scathing attack on Kejriwal, Karnataka BJP took to Twitter and mocked the Chief Minister saying "on even day Kejriwal supports Shaheen Bagh, on odd day he sings Hanuman Chalisa."

"Will Arvind Kejriwal dare to sing Hanuman Chalisa at Shaheen Bagh," it added.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi would be next to recite 'Hanuman chalisa' after AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

"As of now, only Kejriwal has recited Hanuman chalisa. Just wait and watch what happens next. One day Owaisi will also read the holy scripture," CM Yogi said at a rally in Delhi's Kirari. he added that on one hand, these leaders serve biryani to anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh, and on the other hand, they recite the chalisa.

On even days - Support #ShaheenBaghProtests.



On odd days - Sing Hanuman Chalisa.



Will Arvind Kejriwal dare to sing Hanuman Chalisa at Shaheen Bagh? ? ? pic.twitter.com/rZ8knYywXd — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 4, 2020

JP leader Kapil Mishra, who was imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban for his provocative slogans, has now said that even AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi will chant the Hanuman Chalisa if the "majority" stands united.

"Kejriwal has started reading the Hanuman Chalisa, now Owaisi will also start reading it," Mishra tweeted this morning.

The BJP has lashed out at AAP for supporting protestors in Shaheen Bagh and fanning the 'Jinnah wali Azadi' slogans.

The anti-CAA protests have been going on at the Shaheen Bagh for over a month now. The peaceful protest site at Shaheen Bagh is feared to have been converted into a political hub for leaders to propel their party's agendas.

Delhi goes to poll on February 8.