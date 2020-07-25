Will approach President if needed: Gehlot tells MLAs

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 25: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who chaired a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Saturday said that he was ready to go to Rashtrapati Bhavan to ensure the "BJP conspiracy" does not be succeed.

"BJP conspiracy will not be allowed to succeed. I will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan if needed. If we have to picket at Rashtrapati Bhavan or even Prime Minister's residence, we will give this," Ashok Gehlot told his MLAs today, who raised their hands in support.

The meeting took place at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur where MLAs loyal to him have been lodged since a tussle for power broke out between Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot.

Accusing Governor Kalraj Mishra of acting under pressure to not call an assembly session, Gehlot along with several Congress MLAs had staged a sit-in at the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on Friday. They ended their five-hour sit-in after an assurance from the governor that he will go by the constitutional provisions on summoning an assembly session.

The Congress has accused Shekhwat of trying to topple the Gehlot government in Rajasthan, a charge the Union Jal Shakti minister has denied. The Congress and Shekhawat have been involved in an intense war of words since then.

A Rajasthan court has also asked the state police to probe a complaint alleging the involvement of Shekhawat in a credit society scam. The Union minister has dismissed the charge as a "political conspiracy".