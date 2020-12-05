Will appear free of charge for farmers in SC, HC: Dushyant Dave

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Dec 05: Amid the farmers' protests, senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association President Dushyant Dave on Friday announced that he would represent farmers who wanted to fight any cases in the Supreme Court or High Court free of charge.

Dave, who had earlier referred to the new farm laws as unconstitutional and illegal, added, "I stand with farmers."

"If they (farmers) want to fight any case in High Court and Supreme Court then I am ready to appear for them free of charge."

Farmers' protest: Farm leaders, govt all set to hold 5th round of talks today

Meanwhile, the fifth round of talks between the central government and farmers is scheduled to be held today.

According to reports, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State of Commerce and Industry Som Parkash, who will be present in the meeting, will deliberate on the points that farmer leaders had raised and offer possible solutions.

Farmers announced a Bharat bandh on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government does not accept their demands.