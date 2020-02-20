Will always miss him: DCW chief announces divorce with AAP leader Navin Jaihind

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 20: Delhi Women Commission chief Swati Maliwal announced her divorce from husband AAP leader Naveen Jaihind on Wednesday.

    Delhi Women Commission chief Swati Maliwal

    Taking to Twitter, she wrote,"Most painful moment is when your fairytale ends. Mine ended. Navin and I have gotten divorced. Sometimes the best of people can't stay together. Will always miss him and our life that could have been.''

    Maliwal has been chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women since July 2015 when she was an AAP leader. Her tenure was extended by three years in July 2018. The DCW chief was married to AAP leader Naveen Jaihind.

    Swati Maliwal writes to PM Modi, demands that rape-accused MLA be expelled

    Jaihind is the AAP's convenor for Haryana and was the face of the party in the 2019 Vidhan Sabha elections in the state. He has been associated with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal since the latter's India Against Corruption days.

      NEWS AT NOON, FEBRUARY 20th, 2020

      Jaihind was a part of the core committee of the Anna Hazare-led movement and played a key role in drafting the Jan Lokpal bill.

