Will Aditya be the first Thackeray to contest elections?

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, June 13: Aditya, the son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who as been into active politics for the last five years is likely to contest the forthcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

According to the reports, there is a demand from the people that Aaditya Thackeray (29) contest the elections. However, the Yuva Sena chief has said that the decision on whether or not he will contest the Assembly polls will be taken by his father and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

In another indication of his possible poll entry, his cousin and party colleague Varun Sardessai has posted a message to the effect on Twitter.

"This is the time, this is the opportunity. Mission Legislative Assembly 2019. Maharashtra is waiting Aaditya Thackeray," Sardesai tweeted.

Aaditya, has also been a head of Yuva Sena party's youth wing. He has been considered the second leader in the party and is also considered as the brain behind major party decisions.

"Aaditya is involved in the Sena's preparations for the assembly elections to ensure maximum candidates of the party win," Sanjay Raut told a Marathi news channel.

"He himself has clarified that any decision regarding his entry in the poll arena will be taken by party president Uddhav Thackeray," Raut added.

To a query on speculation about Aaditya Thackeray becoming Deputy Chief Minister in the event of the BJP-Sena combine retaining power, Raut said, "A Thackeray doesn't take a deputy's post. A family member is always the chief. The family has prestige in state and national politics."

The 28-year-old Thackeray scion is playing an active role in the Sena's preparations for the assembly polls to ensure the party, founded by his grandfather Bal Thackeray, wins the maximum number of seats.

No member of the Thackeray family has ever fought an election in the 53-year-old history of the party.

The Sena and the BJP had contested the 2014 assembly polls separately, but the Uddhav Thackeray-led party joined the government later.

Of the total 288 seats, the BJP had won 122 and emerged as the single largest party.

The Maharashtra-centric Sena, which ruled the state for four years in alliance with the BJP in the 1990s, came a distant second with 63 seats.