    Wild boar attacks five people in UP'Tandeda village

    By PTI
    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 23: At least five people, including a Class X student and an elderly woman, were injured after being attacked by a wild boar in a village here, police said. The incident happened in Tandeda village under Kakroli police station limits of the district on Saturday, they said.

    Representational Image

    The boar is said to have entered the village from a nearby jungle and attacked several people.

      The injured were identified as Manish (16), Jumerati (55), Indervir Singh, Shahnawaz and Nyaju. All of them received treatment. Later, the boar returned to the jungle.

      Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 15:45 [IST]
