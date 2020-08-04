Wife of Kar Sevak felled by police bullets gets invite for Ram Mandir event

New Delhi, Aug 04: On Monday, invitations were sent out to several persons for the grand Bhumi Pujan for the construction of the Ram Mandir.

The five who would be on stage are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor, Anandiben Patel and Mahant Nritya Gopaldas.

The first invitation was sent to Iqbal Ansari, one of the Muslim litigants in the Ayodhya case. He was quoted by ANI as saying, 'it is Lord Ram's wish.' The invitations have been sent to 150 people for the ground breaking ceremony.

An invitation was also sent out to Gayatri Devi of Rani Bazzar. She told The Indian Express that she would attend the event. Her husband Ramesh Pandey fell to bullets fired by the police on November 2 1990, when Kar Sevaks tried to storm the Babri Masjid. His body was discovered in a lane.

She said that her presence at the event would bring peace of mind to her husband's soul. He left behind four children and life has been difficult, she said while adding that she felt terribly lonely at times.

Of her two sons, one of them, Subhash works at the Karyashala, the workshop for the Temple, where columns and giant slabs have been chiselled for years. Gayatri Devi said that since her husband's death, life has been very difficult. I have very little money, but did the best she could to raise her children.