    Wife Navjot Kaur comes out in Sidhu's defence, hits back at Amarinder

    Chandigarh, May 25: Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur stood by her husband and hit back at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who has been extremely critical of the cricketer turned politician. Reacting to Amarinder's assertion that Sidhu's statements in Bathinda cost Congress the seat, Kaur said "Had Sidhu Sahib not gone there, the Congress would have lost the seat by over one lakh votes."

    Amarinder Singh had pinned blame on Sidhu for Congress' poor performance in urban areas saying Sidhu was urban development minister.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur
    Navjot Kaur Sidhu had accused Captain Amarinder Singh for denying her a ticket from Amritsar. Then a day before voting, Navjot Sidhu, at a rally in Bathinda, said that his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was speaking the truth.

    After election results, Amarinder said that Sidhu should have waited for a day to speak out his mind against him. "Speaking just a day before the voting in Bathinda may have been the reason behind losing the seat," the CM had said.

    "Had Sidhu Sahib not gone there, the Congress would have lost the seat by over one lakh votes. His campaign worked and reduced the margin to around 20,000. Congress high command came to know that party's position is weak there, so it deputed Sidhu in the constituency," Navjot Kaur said as per a report in Hindustan Times.

    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday trained gun at Navjot Singh Sidhu after Congress' drubbing at the hands of the BJP in LoK Sabha elections 2019. Singh said people of India would not tolerate hugging Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. Sidhu, who had gone to Pakistan for Imran Khan's swearing-in, had hugged Bajwa and drew flak from all quarters.

    Sidhu and Singh are not in best of terms. Sidhu's wife had recently blamed Punjab Chief Minister for her not getting a ticket to contest Lok Sabha polls from Chandigarh. Singh had also hit back at Sidhu and said that the cricketer turned actor 'probably wants to be the CM'.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 11:29 [IST]
