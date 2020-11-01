Why Yogi Adityanath’s clarion call against Love Jihad is completely justified

Lucknow, Nov, 01: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath said that his government will bring in a law to curb love jihad.

Yogi made it clear that those who conceal their identity and disrespect our women are warned. If you do not mend your ways the Ram Naam Satya journey will begin., the UP CM also said. The Allahabad High Court last week said that conversion only for marriage is unacceptable.

The court made the observation while rejecting a petition filed by an inter-faith couple seeking directions to the police and the girl's father not to interfere in their married life. While rejecting the petition the court said taht the the lady has converted her religion on June 29 2020 and solemnised the marriage on July 31. This clearly reveals that the conversion has taken place only for the sake of marriage.

The court referred to an earlier decision and said that conversion just for the purpose of marriage was not acceptable. In the Noor Jahan Begum case, the court had rejected a batch of petitions praying for the protection for a married couple as they had got married after the girl converted from Hinduism from Islam and then performed the nikaah.

Love Jihad has been flagged on several occasions by the Intelligence Bureau and other law enforcement agencies. It has been a menace in many parts of the country, especially in Kerala. Recently a woman from Kerala had spoken about her ordeal and said that she was a trap of Love Jihad.

She said that she had met a person called Mushabeer and fell in love with him. However later on he began to pressurise her to convert to Islam. He also threatened to pour acid on her if she did not change her religion, she had also alleged.

She said that an adalat was held in Pathanamthitta district in August 2019 where she narrated her ordeal. In another incident, a lady said that she met a Christian had later converted to Islam. She asked her to marry him and later forced her to join the Islamic State.

Now it has dawned upon some of these girls that there were indeed victims of Love Jihad. There are cries of despair, with many of them realising that the entire exercise had turned out to be a futile one. Leave alone a Caliphate, many in Afghanistan, who are part of their troop did not even visit Mosques or pray.

Nimisha alias Farima and Ayesha alias Sonia Sebastin were both trapped and forcibly converted to Islam. They were then tricked into marriage and later taken to Afghanistan to join the Islamic State. It may be recalled that 21 had left for Afghanistan from Kerala in one batch.

Farima during her questioning at a Kabul jail spoke about Love Jihad. She felt that it was a conspiracy that was backed by Pakistan to trap girls and convert them. The larger plan is to trap girls and then recruit them into the Islamic State.

It may be recalled that Nimisha was converted to Islam three years ago. She then got married and when she was in the seventh month of her pregnancy, she left for Afghanistan. She was told that they would lead a truly Islamic life and every true Muslim must join hands in establishing the Caliphate.

During her questioning she also said that, while it was told that they would lead a religious life, in reality, they were being urged to train for Jihad. Her mother back in Kerala has made an appeal to the Indian government to get her daughter back. The Indian government is however extremely cautious as there are enough reports and incidents to suggest that the silent returnees of the ISIS are extremely dangerous. Many go out train and return only to carry out attacks, set up modules and spread the ISIS propaganda.