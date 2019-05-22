  • search
    Why Yeddyurappa may get a top posting in Delhi and not Karnataka

    New Delhi, May 22: The coalition government in Karnataka looks shaky. Many within the BJP have decided to play the wait and watch game.

    After a couple of unsuccessful operations, the party has decided to wait for the coalition to collapse on its own. The BJP is confident that there would be several resignations by Congress MLAs and the strength of the House would come down, following which it would stake a claim to form the next government.

    Why Yeddyurappa may get a top posting in Delhi and not Karnataka
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa.PTI Photo

    The question is will B S Yeddyurappa be the chief minister, in case the BJP manages to form the government. The party has been looking for a successor, but wants the transition to be a smooth one.

    Karnataka political turmoil: Yeddyurappa calls back all BJP MLAs camping in Gurugram

    While there are many probables, the party would first have to deal with Yeddyurappa, who has mass support in Karnataka today like no other leader does. Sources tell OneIndia that Yeddyurappa is most likely to be moved to the Centre, where he would be given a very important portfolio.

    If the BJP manages to form the government, he would oversee the formation and then be moved to the Centre. The BJP hopes that this is a process that would commence from July onwards.

    The other question is who will the BJP replace Yeddyurappa with. While the name that comes up the most is Arvind Limbavali, there are others in the running for the post. Limbavali shares a good rapport with the party leaders and has been non-controversial. Moreover he is a Dalit leader, two time MLA and was in charge at Telangana. The top brass of the party favours his candidature.

    NDA makes big plans for next five years

    The other name is that of B L Santhosh, who is considered to be an excellent organiser. While he does have the backing of the RSS, a problem for him could be posed by Yeddyurappa. It is unlikely that Yeddyurappa would agree to his candidature.

    If Yeddyurappa were to have his way, he would propose the name of Limbavali for the top job. The others in the race are C T Ravi and R Ashok.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
