  • search

Why wasn't it made public: Rajnath questions Rahul Gandhi’s surgical strikes claim

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jaipur, Dec 2: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday took a scathing attack on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for claiming that three surgical strikes were conducted under the previous UPA government.

    Why wasnt it made public: Rajnath questions Rahul Gandhi’s surgical strikes claim
    Home Minister Rajnath Singh

    "Rahul says three surgical strikes happened during Manmohan Singh's regime. Why is he revealing that now? Why wasn't it told earlier? Why was Congress Hide Valour of Our Armed Forces? Why were they trying to hide the valour of our armed forces? People have a right to know achievements of Army." Singh said during a rally in Rajasthan's Bansur district.

    Also Read | Rajasthan polls 2018: BJP gave us 3 Modis, Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi, says Sidhu

    On Saturday, Gandhi claimed that three surgical strikes were carried out during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's tenure but it wasn't publicised as the "Army wanted it to be a secret".

    claimed that the Narendra Modi government shaped the Army's 2016 surgical strike into a "political asset". Rahul had alleged that the surgical strike was made public as the BJP was fighting elections in Uttar Pradesh.

    Referring to the surgical strikes on terror pads across the LoC on 29 September 2016, he had said: "Like during the Narendra Modi government, surgical strike was conducted thrice during Manmohan Singh government. Are you aware of it? Modi actually reached into the Army's domain and shaped surgical strike into a political asset."

    Also Read | Will the jinx of Speaker not reaching next Assembly continue or get over in Rajasthan?

    Singh also accused the Congress of creating "crisis of distrust". "Cong created "crisis of distrust" in politics. There is difference in their words and deeds," he said.

    Read more about:

    Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 rajnath singh rahul gandhi surgical strike

    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 16:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue