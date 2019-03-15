Why was the collapsed overbridge in Mumbai known as 'Kasab bridge'

oi-Vikas SV

Mumbai, Mar 15: The foot overbridge which collapsed in Mumbai on Thursday evening leaving six people dead and over 30 injured was commonly known as 'Kasab bridge'.

The collapsed over bridge connected the area near the Times of India building with the iconic CSMT station. It was used by terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Ismail Khan during the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack in 2008.

On November 26, 2008, Ajmal Kasab and Ismail Khan, armed with AK-47 rifles, had entered the passenger hall of the CST terminus and opened fire at people indiscriminately. While doing so, the duo had crossed this bridge.

Since then it was commonly known as 'Kasab bridge' as the terrorists had passed through it during the terror strike. Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive by the security forces. He was later sent to the gallows.

Also, a photograph of Kasab crossing the bridge was produced before the court during trial and helped in his conviction. On 3 May 2010, Kasab was found guilty of 80 offences, including murder, waging war against India, possessing explosives, and other charges. On 6 May 2010, the same trial court sentenced him to death on four counts and to a life sentence on five counts.

Six people were killed and over 30 injured after a major portion of a foot overbridge near a train station in south Mumbai collapsed on Thursday evening. The exact reason behind the collapse of the bridge is yet to be ascertained, but the bridge was an old one. The injured were admitted to St George Hospital.

A structural audit of 296 bridges in the Mumbai was conducted by the BMC last year. During the audit, it was found that 18 bridges would have to be demolished and rebuilt. The list included 10 major bridges and eight foot over-bridges, some belonging to the British era.