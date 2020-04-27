Why #uninstallwhatsapp is trending on Twitter

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 27: The hatred, communalism and misinformation spread through fake news and rumours via social media like Whatsapp especially when the country is fighting against the deadly coronavirus, is a threat for the society.

    Business tycoon Anand Mahindra and megastar Amitabh Bachchan have often fallen trap to fake news circulating on social media.

    A petition on Change.org has been kicked off with a view to uninstall WhatsApp from the phones of Amitabh Bachchan and the chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra.

    Viral video shows three-year-old daughter crying for her nurse mother in Belagavi

    It comes after Anand Mahindra on Sunday faced backlash after an 'insensitive' tweet about masks used for preventing spreading of the coronavirus.

    The tweet, which was later deleted by Mahindra, read, "Don't know who took this and the location but i hope this photo becomes one of the most iconic images and memories of the pandemic. It's not just about #MaskIndia but also about a greener world. A reminder that nature already provides us with all that we need."

    The 64-year-old admired an image of a mother and toddler wearing masks made out of leaves and hoped the image would become the most iconic image during the pandemic.

    The petition states, "A megastar and a renowned industrialist are falling prey to fake news & bizarre content being fed to them via Whatsapp. We need to restore the dignity of two gentlemen. Through this petition we are requesting Mark Zuckerberg to disable Whatsapp on their numbers."

    This initiative has turned into a top Twitter trend.

    Fake News Buster

    Earlier Amitabh Bachchan also faced flak for quoting misinformation that sound, vibrations and clapping can beat coronavirus. And recently his not so funny tweets about bats entering his house, also are among several reasons for him being tagged in this petition along with Mahindra.

    Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 12:22 [IST]
