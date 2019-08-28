Why Twitterati want Tipu Express renamed?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Aug 28: The Tippu Express is a superfast train running between Bangalore and Mysore in India. It covers a distance of 139 km in 2.5 hours with two stops Kengeri and Mandya. This train is named after Tipu Sultan who ruled Kingdom of Mysore and died at the Battle of Srirangapatna in 1799.

BJP cancels Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Karnataka

Tipu Sultan, also known as the Tiger of Mysore, was the son of Sultan Hyder Ali of Mysore and ruled the Kingdom of Mysore from 1783 to 1799.

This train leaves Mysore at 11:30 hrs and reaches Bangalore at 14:00 hrs; it leaves Bangalore City at 15:00 hrs & reaches Mysore at 17:30 hrs. Previously the train used to depart Mysore Junction at 11:00 and reach Bangalore city at 1:30, the only non-stop train between Mysore and Bangalore (only stop at Mandya). Nowadays its reaching Mysore between 17.15 and 17.30, as the double track work is completed.

Tipu's legacy has often been a matter of debate for historians as there is a huge population in present-day Karnataka who despise the ruler for his atrocities towards Hindus, including the conversion of Hindus to Islam.

Recently the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti demanded that the Tipu Express running between Bengaluru and Mysuru be renamed after Krishnaraja Wodeyar and Sir M Visvesvaraya.

The plea comes in the backdrop of the BJP government in Karnataka dropping the annual state celebration of Tipu Jayanti after Yediyurappa took over as the chief minister last month.

Kannadigas must get a lion's share in jobs in Karnataka: Yediyurappa

The samiti said renaming the train would be a tribute to Wodeyar and Visvesvaraya, who had contributed in spreading irrigation and electricity networks in the state.

The BJP government in Karnataka last month scrapped the birth anniversary celebrations of the controversial 18th century ruler of the erstwhile Mysore Kingdom, Tipu Sultan. The government issued an order cancelling the "TipuJayanti" celebrations, initiated by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government as an annual affair on November 10 in 2015.

The celebrations were continued by the Congress-JD(S)coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy, which collapsed on July 23, losing a vote of confidence in the assembly, paving the way for the installation of the BJP ministry.

Kodagu district was marred by widespread protests and violence during the first official celebration in 2015, during which Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) worker Kuttappa had died.

BJP and right wing organisations have been stronglyopposing, Tipu Jayanti, calling the erstwhile Mysore king a "religious bigot".

Not only this, even renaming of Tippu Express is now trending on social media with hastags #RenameTippuExpress. Check out some of the tweets:

#RenameTippuExpress

If Tipu Sultan was martyr, who were invaders such as Babar or Aurangzeb ? : HJS https://t.co/AZu3cJCxgR

All hindus demand pic.twitter.com/oQpXV3GLHV — Nandakumar Prabhu K (@nandakumarprab2) August 28, 2019

#RenameTippuExpress

Making a Secular Hero, Out of Communal Tipu Sultan https://t.co/owe3dTXgUz

Please remove the name tippu express pic.twitter.com/EV9OlhiCgH — Nandakumar Prabhu K (@nandakumarprab2) August 28, 2019

Tweet of the day!



Tipu Sultan Vs Tweetu Sultan pic.twitter.com/VzJqOo6BiD — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) August 28, 2019

Tipu Sultan did this,



- 8,000 Hindu temples destroyed



- 50,000 Hindus convert daily forcefully



- Hindu women and girls gang-raped



- Brutally murdered innocent people@narendramodi @PiyushGoyal#RenameTippuExpress — सहदेव 🇮🇳 (@SahadevIND) August 28, 2019

The cruelties which Tipu Sultan committed in Coorg, has no parallel in history. #RenameTippuExpress pic.twitter.com/dwx6NHOFD0 — Kshama gupta (@kshamagupta12) August 28, 2019

Dream of fanatics to ‘Islamize’ India through the medium of glorification of Tipu Sultan#RenameTippuExpress pic.twitter.com/tCK2puin1u — Lakshmi (@Lakshmi27958155) August 28, 2019