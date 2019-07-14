Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: A guide for Tuesday's rare ‘Half-Blood Thunder Moon Eclipse'

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 14: Remember January's "Super Wolf Blood Moon?" There is similar happening in India on Tuesday. A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in India on the night of July 16, 2019, and July 17, 2019. And it is named "Half-Blood Thunder Moon Eclipse."

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible from beginning to end from all places of India except extreme from north eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh.

The partial eclipse wod begin on July 17, 1.31 am and end at 4.30 am. The moon will be gradually covered by the earth's shadow and the maximum partial eclipse will occur at 3.01 am, when about a little more than half of the moon will be covered by the earth's shadow.

Many parts of the world, including most regions of Asia and Europe, Africa, Australia, and South America will get to experience partial Lunar Eclipse.

Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019 on July 16-17, to be visible in India

So if you are awake and not in extreme from north eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh, then you can catch the partial lunar eclipse on July 17.

What is Partial Lunar Eclipse

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the entire moon is located inside the umbra of the earth, whereas a partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a small part of the moon is instead located inside the earth's umbra. Lunar eclipses occur when Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow of Earth on the Moon.

Why it is called Half-blood thunder moon

The "blood" term comes from the way the moon appears red when it passes into Earth's shadow. July's full moon, like all full moons, has a nickname. The "thunder" moon is so called because of the frequent thunderstorms this time of year.