  • search
For Indore Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why this Rahul wants Gandhi from his name dropped

    By
    |

    Indore, July 31: Indore based youth who apparently goes by the same name as the Gandhi Family scion Rahul Gandhi is not happy with his name. He says he is facing a lot of problems because of the name and is also sometimes made fun of.

    Former Congress chief can draw some solace that he is not the only one being made fun of, even his namesakes are not spared by this cruel society.

    Why this Rahul wants Gandhi from his name dropped
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    'What's in a name' they say, but please try telling it to our Indore youth for whom name is the root cause of all his troubles. In fact being made fun of is least of his problems, bigger issue is authorities calling it a "fake name". Poor fellow is struggling to get a SIM card, Driving License and loan, all because of his name.

    How did he get this truly awe-inspiring name, well here's what he told news agency ANI:

    "In school, I was enrolled as Rahul Gandhi instead of Rahul Malviya. My documents are not being made as concerned departments call it a fake name. They make fun of me. People do not even issue a SIM card, driving license, loan or any other needed papers to me by this name

    Indore-based Rahul Gandhi said he wants to remove the surname 'Gandhi' from his name as he faces issues in paper-work for having same name as the Congress leader.

    "My father was in BSF and got nickname Gandhi from officers for his good conduct. He adopted it for everyone in family," he added.

    More INDORE News

    Read more about:

    indore rahul gandhi youth

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 5:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue