Why this Rahul wants Gandhi from his name dropped

oi-Vikas SV

Indore, July 31: Indore based youth who apparently goes by the same name as the Gandhi Family scion Rahul Gandhi is not happy with his name. He says he is facing a lot of problems because of the name and is also sometimes made fun of.

Former Congress chief can draw some solace that he is not the only one being made fun of, even his namesakes are not spared by this cruel society.

'What's in a name' they say, but please try telling it to our Indore youth for whom name is the root cause of all his troubles. In fact being made fun of is least of his problems, bigger issue is authorities calling it a "fake name". Poor fellow is struggling to get a SIM card, Driving License and loan, all because of his name.

How did he get this truly awe-inspiring name, well here's what he told news agency ANI:

"In school, I was enrolled as Rahul Gandhi instead of Rahul Malviya. My documents are not being made as concerned departments call it a fake name. They make fun of me. People do not even issue a SIM card, driving license, loan or any other needed papers to me by this name

Indore-based Rahul Gandhi said he wants to remove the surname 'Gandhi' from his name as he faces issues in paper-work for having same name as the Congress leader.

"My father was in BSF and got nickname Gandhi from officers for his good conduct. He adopted it for everyone in family," he added.