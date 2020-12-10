Why the victory in Rajasthan couldn’t have come at a better time for BJP

New Delhi, Dec 10: For the BJP, the timing of the Rajasthan local body elections could not have been better. The victory came amidst the farmer protests and the BJP has said that the victory was thanks to the votes the party got from the farmers, women and poor.

BJP chief, J P Nadda said that it was thanks to the farmers, women and poor that the party fared so well in Rajasthan. Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar called the victory a huge endorsement of the farm reforms by the Narendra Modi government.

The victory is huge and this is the farmers' mandate for the farm reforms, he said. He also cited the victories in Telangana, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh after the farm laws were passed. Be it north-east, south, whatever direction you go it is BJP everywhere.

The final tally of the BJP in Rajasthan was 1,836 against the 1,718 bagged by the Congress. The party outperformed the Congress in the Zilla Parishad elections with a scorecard of 323-246.

It may be recalled that prior to voting, there was a spat with BJP ally Hanuman Prasad Beinwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, which pulled away over the farmers' demand for a repeal of the three agriculture laws.